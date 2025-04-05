The Youth Choir of the Rhine National Opera in Strasbourg, otherwise known as the Petits Chanteurs de Strasbourg, is landing in Cyprus this month to embark on a nationwide tour. First to enjoy the choral ensemble are Nicosia audiences on April 8, then Limassol audiences on April 9 and finally Paphos audiences on April 10.

The Petits Chanteurs de Strasbourg was founded in 2001 and today it is seen as a fine reference in the musical life of Alsace. Its characteristics are an eclectic repertoire, original works and a high artistic quality, fruits of close cooperation with the Opéra National du Rhin.

Since 2013 the ensemble has been directed by the Franco-Argentinian conductor and composer Luciano Bibiloni, who will present with 32 choir singers – teenagers and adults, the oratorio Annelies by the British composer James Whitbourn. On stage, they will be joined by musicians Evgenia Selina on vocals, Julien Moquet on violin, Antoine Martynciow on cello, George Georgiou on clarinet and Hélène Herzberger on piano. The programme will also include works by Claude Debussy και Gabriel Fauré.

The completed ensemble is composed of 130 choristers, girls and boys, aged 7-18, and divided according to their age into five sub-choirs. A male voice choir completes the ensemble opening the possibility for the Petits Chanteurs de Strasbourg to perform a wide spectrum of vocal repertoire, from soloist to large choir, including equal and mixed voices.

Their performance promises a captivating musical journey, drawing audiences into the depth of their stories. Catch them at the Strovolos Municipal Theatre, the French-Cypriot School in Limassol and Markideio Theatre in Paphos, presented by Technopolis 20.

Choral group tours Cyprus. April 8. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. April 9. French-Cypriot School, Limassol. April 10. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. 7pm. www.ticketmaster.cy, www.technopolis20.com