Sunday’s weather is expected to be partly cloudy across most of the island, with isolated rain likely in the afternoon, mostly in the mountains.

Temperatures are set to rise to 24 degrees Celsius inland and on the coasts and 14 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

The skies are expected to largely clear up into the evening, with temperatures expected to drop to 10 degrees Celsius inland, 12 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and five degrees Celsius in the mountains.

As the new week begins, the weather on Monday and Tuesday is expected to be partly cloudy, with fine dust expected to gather in the air, before the air and the skies clear up again on Wednesday.

Wednesday is also expected to bring with it a drop in temperatures.