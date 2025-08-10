FA Cup winners Crystal Palace beat Premier League champions Liverpool3-2 on penalties to win the Community Shield after an entertaining 2-2 draw at Wembley on Sunday.

Substitute Justin Devenny scored the winning spot kick to give Palace the spoils, after Mohamed Salah, Alexis Mac Allister and Harvey Elliott missed for the Reds.

New recruit Hugo Ekitike had put Liverpool ahead inside four minutes before Jean-Philippe Mateta levelled from the penalty spot in the 17th for Palace after Virgil van Dijk brought down Ismaila Sarr.

Close-season signing Jeremie Frimpong restored the Reds’ lead, as Liverpool fans marked the death of Portugal forward Diogo Jota with 20 minutes on the clock, sending an attempted cross looping in off the post.

But Palace equalised again with 13 minutes to play, Sarr slotting past onrushing goalkeeper Alisson to send the traditional season curtain-raiser to penalties.