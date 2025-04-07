Honoring a legacy, forging a new icon in the Dolomites

ACCOR, Invel Real Estate and PRODEA Investments proudly announce the signing of Hotel Bellevue Cortina d’Ampezzo, Emblems Collection, marking the brand’s first property in Italy. Set to open end of 2026, this iconic property will offer a captivating Alpine club experience in the renowned destination of Cortina d’Ampezzo, standing as a testament to craftmanship, thoughtful design and witty Italian flair.

The signing of Hotel Bellevue Cortina d’Ampezzo, Emblems Collection represents a defining moment in the brand’s global expansion—honoring a legacy while forging a new icon in the heart of the Dolomites. This project marks the beginning of a promising partnership with visionary owners from South-East Europe, who share Accor’s ambition of redefining luxury through heritage, craftsmanship, and innovation.

Hotel Bellevue Cortina d’Ampezzo, Emblems Collection is located on Corso Italia, Cortina’s most iconic address, with roots dating back to the late 19th century. Crafted by the Italian architects pconp, the property’s architecture seamlessly blends traditional alpine charm with a contemporary aesthetic, creating an elegant and authentic mountain retreat. Renowned Tihany Design studio imagined the interiors, capturing the essence of ‘Embrace Cortina’—an invitation to reconnect with nature, heritage, and a sense of belonging. The interiors highlight rich materials and local craftsmanship, including timeworn marble mosaics crafted from Bianco Antico stone from the Veneto region, finished to evoke the polished charm of Italy’s historic buildings.

“Hotel Bellevue Cortina d’Ampezzo perfectly embodies the essence of the Emblems brand: refined and exclusive hospitality, in which luxury and intimacy come together. Nestled in the heart of the Dolomites, this new destination is a true source of pride for us as it seamlessly blends luxury and nature, emotion and experience. I extend my sincere gratitude to Invel Real Estate and PRODEA Investments for their trust in this magnificent project.”

— Maud Bailly, CEO of Sofitel Legend, Sofitel, MGallery and Emblems

“We are committed to shaping the future of luxury hospitality by preserving heritage while embracing innovation. We are thrilled to partner with Accor in leading the iconic Bellevue into a new era of excellence by restoring its prominence in one of Europe’s most prestigious alpine destinations. The masterful design direction by Tihany, coupled with our selection of the Emblems brand, reflects our dedication to creating a lasting legacy—ensuring the resort remains a benchmark for sustainable, world-class hospitality for generations to come.”

— Marianna Papachristophorou, Partner, Head of Hospitality, Invel Real Estate

“As the leading real estate investment company in Greece, PRODEA Investments remains committed to strategic growth in high-value sectors, including luxury hospitality. Introducing Hotel Bellevue Cortina d’Ampezzo as the first Emblems Collection hotel in Italy is a key milestone in our expansion into premium destinations, aligning with our vision of investing in landmark properties that seamlessly blend heritage, luxury, and sustainability. Partnering with esteemed industry leaders such as Accor and Invel Real Estate, we are proud to contribute to the transformation of this emblematic property into a world-class alpine retreat, setting new benchmarks for excellence in hospitality and design.”

– Dr. Aristotelis Karytinos, CEO, PRODEA Investments

Honoring the Dolomites’ natural beauty and Cortina’s heritage, the hotel’s design seamlessly blends alpine elegance with contemporary sophistication. Featuring custom Dolomite-inspired furnishings and locally sourced materials, the interiors create a refined, immersive experience.

The hotel will offer 80 luxury rooms, including 27 suites with mountain views. A 500-square-meter spa will provide a premium wellness experience, featuring three treatment rooms, an indoor and outdoor pool, and curated relaxation rituals tailored for discerning guests.

Aligned with the brand’s commitment to responsible hospitality, the Hotel Bellevue Cortina d’Ampezzo project will incorporate energy-efficient design practices, meeting the Group’s stringent Luxury & Lifestyle Sustainability Standards.