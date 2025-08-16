Mutuum Finance (MUTM) currently leads the ranking for the best cryptos to buy now before September. Investors are actively seeking promising crypto investments, and MUTM stands out significantly. Its ongoing presale success demonstrates strong market confidence.

Furthermore, Shiba Inu (SHIB) faces internal challenges, creating an opportunity for structured projects like Mutuum Finance (MUTM). This momentum positions MUTM ahead in the crypto market.

Consequently, many see it as a top crypto to buy now for substantial potential gains.

Shiba Inu community debate impacts stability

The Shiba Inu community is experiencing deep division. Lead developer Shytoshi Kusama has proposed a blockchain-based presidential election. This plan aims to enhance community governance.

However, it has sparked intense disagreement instead. Critics argue it risks centralizing power, contradicting SHIB’s decentralized foundation. Community figures like The Dark SHIB express fears about potential corruption.

Meanwhile, SHIB’s crypto price shows relative stability near $0.00001318. Its daily trading volume remains around $257 million. Notably, SHIB exhibits low correlation with Bitcoin recently.

Its crypto price today reflects internal sentiment more than broader crypto charts. Despite an 85% drop from its all-time high, SHIB holds above $0.000013 support.

Token burn rates surged 157.59% in 24 hours, removing 752,300 SHIB. This deflationary tactic aims to support long-term value. Yet, the governance dispute clouds its near-term outlook as a crypto investment.

Mutuum Finance presale achieves rapid momentum

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presale is achieving remarkable success. Currently in Phase 6 of 11 phases, it has raised $14,400,000 since launch. Over 675 million tokens have already sold.

Total MUTM holders now exceed 15,220 participants. The current price is $0.035 per token. This represents a significant 250% increase from the first phase price of $0.01. Phase 6 is underway and selling out rapidly.

Consequently, the chance to acquire tokens at this level is ending soon. Afterwards, Phase 7 will commence with a 14.3% price increase to $0.04. Investors buying now can expect substantial returns.

MUTM will launch officially at $0.06. Therefore, purchasing during Phase 6 offers potential gains exceeding 300% post-launch. This positions MUTM firmly among the best cryptos to buy now.

Robust security underpins investor trust

Mutuum Finance prioritizes security rigorously. The team has finalized a successful CertiK audit. This comprehensive assessment yielded an outstanding 95.00 security score.

CertiK found no vulnerabilities within the audited smart contract. Furthermore, no security incidents have occurred in the past 90 days. Mutuum Finance has also launched its official Bug Bounty Program with CertiK.

A substantial $50,000 USDT reward pool exists. Rewards are tiered based on vulnerability severity: critical, major, minor, and low.

Additionally, a $100,000 MUTM giveaway is energizing the community. Ten lucky winners will each receive $10,000 in MUTM tokens. This strengthens community engagement significantly.

Exclusive perks for dedicated holders

Mutuum Finance rewards its top supporters directly. The project has introduced a new dashboard feature. This includes a leaderboard showcasing the top 50 MUTM token holders.

Importantly, holders maintaining their position within this elite group receive bonus tokens. This initiative incentivizes long-term crypto holding and loyalty. It directly benefits the most committed investors.

Moreover, it fosters a stable and invested holder base. This strategy complements the strong tokenomics. Analysts monitoring crypto predictions see this positively. Such measures enhance MUTM’s appeal as a crypto investment.

MUTM targets significant post-launch growth

Market analysts are projecting strong growth for MUTM. Following its launch at $0.06, significant upside is anticipated. Realistic crypto predictions suggest a potential climb towards $1.50 within the next year.

This outlook is based on its tangible utility and presale traction. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) offers a unique dual-lending model combining P2C and P2P protocols. This addresses genuine needs within decentralized finance.

Consequently, it stands as a compelling crypto to buy now before September. Investors seeking the best crypto to buy now should evaluate MUTM’s fundamentals immediately. Participate in the Phase 6 presale before the price advances.

