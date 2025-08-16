A 30-year-old man lost his life while swimming off Lemba beach in the Paphos area on Friday evening. The circumstances of his death remain under investigation.

According to the police, the man, who was staying on the beach with his friends, was pulled out of the water unconscious after entering the sea alone at around 7:30pm. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

An ambulance was called to the scene and transported the 30-year-old to the Paphos general hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be carried out to determine the exact cause of the man’s death.