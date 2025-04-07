Bowls Cyprus are holding its National Finals at The Athena Beach Hotel, Paphos, on the 1st and 2nd May 2025. This is the culmination of seven months of national competitions having taken place between the three bowls clubs in Cyprus.

The final two competitors or teams in each discipline play to become the National Champion or Champions.

The winners of the National ladies and gents four bowl singles competition can then go forward to represent Cyprus in the World Champion of Champions, to be held in Australia in 2026.

Last year’s winners of the National singles Competition Loukas Paraskeva and Sol Robertson are representing Cyprus at the World Indoor Championship’s in Aberdeen between 20th-25th April 2025.

Any persons interested in bowling or who would like to come and watch the Finals are more than welcome to attend. All three clubs in Cyprus are being represented Coral Bay Bowls Club (Peyeia), Aliathlon Bowls Club (Paphos) and Aphrodite Bowls Club (Erimi, Limassol).

We would like to thank our sponsors, Constantinou Brothers, Savvas Optical and Chase Buchanon for their continued support.