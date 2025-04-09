Paphos continued to dominate foreign property sales in March 2025, recording 204 contracts of sale—outpacing all other districts. Limassol followed with 172 contracts, Larnaca with 152, Nicosia with 54, and Famagusta with 25.

International demand for Paphos surged, with a 38-per cent year-on-year increase in sales compared to March 2024.

The district’s appeal lies in its competitive pricing compared to Limassol, as well as its lifestyle advantages—world-class golf courses, a revitalised city centre, rich cultural heritage, scenic landscapes and proximity to an international airport.

As leading Cyprus property developers, Leptos Estates is proud to contribute to Paphos’ ongoing success. With over 65 years of experience and a wide range of high-quality projects and destinations, we continue to welcome buyers from around the world who choose Paphos not just as a destination, but as a place to call home.