My Mall welcomes Easter with a series of fun events for the whole family. Young and old alike will have the chance to experience magical moments with creative activities, interactive workshops and, of course, the unique chance to meet kids’ favourite character, Peppa Pig.

Over April 12-16, 2025, from 3-7pm, My Mall’s young visitors will get to know the adorable Peppa, who will be there to greet and take photos with them, providing unforgettable moments of fun and joy.

Meanwhile, the festive programme includes a host of exciting and creative, activities. On 17 April, from 3-6pm, children will decorate their own Easter candles, putting their imagination into action. On 18 April, from 12-4pm, they will be able to create their own Easter Bunny Mask, enjoy face painting and impressive balloon crafts, while at 4pm the Easter Bunny will make an appearance.

The surprises continue on 19 April, when, from 11am-12pm an impressive magic show will enchant kids and adults alike. Thereafter, from 12-4pm, children will create their own Easter basket, enjoy even more face painting, and meet the Easter Bunny a final time, closing the festivities in the most beautiful way.

For more information of the Easter programme, please visit the My Mall Limassol website.