MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture Group is moving forward with the reopening of the legendary Nicosia hotel as The Landmark Nicosia, – the first hotel in Cyprus to join Marriott International’s premium Autograph Collection, which stands out for its vision, design and high-quality hospitality, setting new standards in the tourism-development sector.

This significant investment by MHV Group is expected to boost the Cypriot economy and change the face of Nicosia, adding value to the cityscape and becoming a benchmark for the city. At the same time, it is set to create hundreds of new jobs and contribute to wider development and economic progress, ahead of opening its doors towards the end of 2025.

The new jobs will cover a variety of sectors in the hospitality, service and administration sectors, offering significant career opportunities.

If you wish to join this dynamic professional team that is taking shape, drawing professionals from various sectors to power this exciting unique development in Nicosia, register for the positions below:

Front office agents

F&B Associates

Kitchen Associates

Bell Team

Maids

Sales & Marketing

GCE Associates

Engineering

Security

Finance

Purchasing

To apply, please send your CV to: [email protected].

“The Landmark Nicosia Autograph Collection” will be located in the heart of the city and will be the ideal destination for work, accommodation and leisure.

About MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture

MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture specialises in luxury hospitality and the development of leading residential and commercial projects. Dedicated to creating exceptional destinations that combine luxury, innovation and a deep respect for local heritage, MHV Group is redefining the concept of luxury living and business spaces across the Mediterranean, offering experiences worthy of the highest standards.