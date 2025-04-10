Cyprus is expected to see record tourism in Akamas this summer, thanks to a government plan aimed at tying together various development and beautification projects across the peninsula’s villages.

The initiative, announced by president Nikos Christodoulides in early 2024 and put into motion last summer, is already showing early results, with organised tour groups starting to visit the area.

Local officials believe the real benefits will become clear in the summer of 2025.

For the first time, tourists are expected to visit the local communities in large numbers, not just passing through on their way to the beaches or nature spots.

Speaking to Philenews, Yiangos Tsivikos, deputy mayor of Akamas in the Inia district, said the president’s promise to support the region is starting to take shape.

He noted that organised visits have already begun, following the launch of three key projects in Inia, which are the Aphrodite-themed route, the Turtle Museum and the upgrade of the village centre.

Moreover, Christodoulides said the plan is designed to encourage visitors to explore what these communities have to offer and to bring new life to the area.

He also made it clear that this isn’t about giving special treatment to Akamas, but about finally supporting residents who, for years, were unable to make use of their properties, unlike others in the rest of Cyprus.

“The importance of Akamas goes beyond the region itself. This is a matter of national interest,” the president said at the time.

Tsivikos added that the projects now underway could open real opportunities for the local population.

“The people who live here care more about Akamas and its environment than anyone else,” he said.

“That’s what makes this place special – and what gives these villages their value”, Tsivikos concluded.