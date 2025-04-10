Limassol recorded €1.38 billion in residential property transactions in 2024, with a total of 3,164 sales across all price categories.

The figures reflect activity across high-value, mid-range and lower-priced properties, according to land registry data, analysed by Ask Wire, a Cypriot real estate data analytics firm.

High-value sales continued to play a significant role. Although properties priced above €1 million accounted for just 8 per cent of all transactions, they represented 32 per cent of the total value, at €441 million.

Germasogeia recorded 81 of these sales, exceeding €150 million in value. This was followed by Limassol, with 45 transactions in the €1 million to €2 million range, totalling €86 million.

In Ayios Tychonas, there were 30 sales between €1 million and €5 million (€60.7 million), along with two above €5 million (€11.2 million).

Meanwhile, Mouttagiaka registered 20 transactions in the €1 million to €5 million bracket (€43.2 million), and two further sales above €5 million, bringing in €25.2 million.

At the same time, most transactions took place within the €200,000 to €500,000 range, which accounted for 43 per cent of all sales (1,362 transactions) and €537 million in value.

Mesa Geitonia recorded 134 of these, totalling €49 million.

In addition, Ypsonas and Kato Polemidia saw over 300 transactions in this category, with a combined value of €114 million.

As for homes priced under €200,000, these represented 25 per cent of all transactions (791 sales), but just 12 per cent of the total value, at €165 million.

Of these, 210 were recorded in Ypsonas and Kato Polemidia, reflecting steady demand for more accessible homes near the city.