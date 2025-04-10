According to high-end, future-forward real-estate pioneers, Tor Properties, progress is on schedule at The Triangle. Strategically situated for business excellence, The Triangle is a groundbreaking new business centre, poised to redefine the commercial landscape in Limassol.

Located in a prime position of Agios Athanasios and Linopetras junction, the hub has direct access to the highway and is close to the city centre. This unrivalled position ensures convenient connectivity and easy access to all major business and transport hubs, making it an ideal option for businesses looking for an edge in a competitive market.

Spread over 5,500 sq.m, the building consists of an impressive reception lobby with controlled access and six floors of flexible, open-plan offices for rent. A variety of different layout options are available, and all offices feature kitchenettes, storage rooms and toilets.

The offices are further complemented by a comprehensive range of world-class facilities. These include tech-enhanced meeting rooms and common spaces, landscaped gardens, ample private parking with electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, as well as changing rooms with showers and common facilities on the ground floor. All necessary security, fire safety and ventilation requirements are met, including state-of-the-art security systems and European anti-earthquake construction specifications. Meanwhile, the latest in technological integrations ensure a healthy, comfortable and productive workspace.

The Triangle is also setting new benchmarks for sustainability, with sustainable building materials used throughout construction. A high-performance curtain wall façade maximises both daylight and views. The development is on track to achieve LEED Gold certification, the globally-recognised rating system for sustainable achievement. The project incorporates energy-efficient designs that reduce operational costs and promote environmental stewardship. This includes rainwater management, heat island effect reduction, optimised energy performance and efficient waste management.

“We are thrilled with the progress of The Triangle, and confident it will become the leading destination for businesses in Limassol,” said Orestis Katsaros, Head of Strategy and Development at Tor Properties. “Our commitment to delivering a space that combines innovation, functionality and sustainability is unparalleled. We look forward to seeing The Triangle shape the future of workspaces in Cyprus.”

For more information about The Triangle and Tor Properties, please contact: [email protected], call: 8000 8086, or visit the website at: www.tor.cy.