Globeducate is pleased to announce the successful completion of its acquisition of The International School of Paphos (ISOP), following final approval from the Commission for the Protection of Competition. This milestone marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for ISOP, as it officially becomes part of the Globeducate family, reinforcing the group’s commitment to delivering exceptional education worldwide.

To commemorate this significant development, a successful Onboarding Meeting took place on April 9, 2025, at ISOP’s campus. The event brought together key stakeholders, existing parents and educators from ISOP, Globeducate, and PASCAL International Education, the first educational group in Cyprus to join Globeducate’s family of schools. The meeting provided an opportunity to outline shared goals, discuss the integration process, and reaffirm the commitment to upholding ISOP’s legacy of educational excellence while embracing new opportunities within the Globeducate network.

Daniel Jones, Chief Education Officer, Globeducate, hailed the collaboration’s potential to impact education. “We are thrilled to officially welcome The International School of Paphos into the Globeducate family. This collaboration brings together two institutions committed to shaping the future of global education. Together, we will enhance student learning experiences, expand educational resources, and create new pathways for growth and success.”

Aristi Andriotis, Managing Director of ISOP, expressed her enthusiasm for the new partnership. “As of today, we embark on an exciting journey with Globeducate. Becoming a member of Globeducate will enhance our educational offerings while maintaining our school’s values and traditions. We look forward to collaborating with our new colleagues and drawing upon the extensive educational expertise that Globeducate brings,” she said.

Founded in 1987 by Theodoros Aristodemou, ISOP has built a reputation for academic excellence, innovation, and inclusivity, serving nearly 1,200 students from diverse backgrounds, ranging from two-and-a-half years old (Kindergarten) to 18 years old. Now part of Globeducate, ISOP students, parents and staff will benefit from enhanced global connections, access to international initiatives and increased opportunities for academic, professional and personal development.

Globeducate is a leading international K-12 education group with more than 65 premium bilingual and international schools and online programmes, serving over 40,000 students across 11 countries, including Cyprus, France, India, Italy and the United Kingdom. Offering a variety of international curricula, such as the National Curriculum for England and the International Baccalaureate, Globeducate delivers a truly global education. In Cyprus, its local network includes PASCAL International Education and the Educational Group Olympion.

As the integration process unfolds, ISOP and Globeducate will work closely to ensure a seamless transition that honours the school’s heritage, while embracing the advantages of this global partnership. The commitment to academic excellence, student well-being, and innovation remains at the core of ISOP’s educational approach, now strengthened by Globeducate’s extensive resources and expertise.

The transaction was led by Globeducate’s lead legal advisors, Pittas + Koullouros LLC, under the leadership of Panayiotis Koullouros. Finance and tax advice was provided by Deloitte; operational matters were handled by Afaya Partners; commercial advisory by Edacto; and real-estate guidance by CBRE. The legal advisors representing Theodoros Aristodemou were S.A. Evangelou & Co LLC, a member firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited (PwCIL).