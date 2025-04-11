FC Bayern may not have secured the result they hoped for in their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal against Inter Milan, but the passion and unity of their global fanbase were on full display. Libertex – the Official Online Trading Partner of FC Bayern – brought that energy to Nicosia, hosting an exclusive live viewing event on Tuesday, where guests, including sports and financial journalists, came together to experience the excitement of the match and stand behind their team.

Held in a vibrant, football-themed setting, the event captured the game’s excitement of the moment. Guests were treated to a dynamic yet hospitable atmosphere with delightful drinks and bites, interactive entertainment, and memorable surprises – all designed to bring the passion of elite football to life.

Commemorating FC Bayern’s 125th anniversary, one lucky attendee won a set of limited-edition club merchandise, exclusively designed to celebrate the team’s momentous 125th milestone. Adding to the evening’s energy, following a draw and an exciting “guess the score” game, two guests walked away each with highly-collectible FC Bayern jerseys signed by the team’s stars.

“Football isn’t just about wins and losses – it’s about moments, unity, and the passion we share as fans,” said Phivos Papadopoulos, Head of PR, Communications & Sponsorships at Libertex. “Being able to experience this night alongside respected members of the media was a powerful reminder of why we support FC Bayern, regardless of the outcome,” he added.

At Libertex, sport is more than entertainment. It’s a reflection of values that matter: discipline, strategy, integrity and the pursuit of excellence. Whether it’s the unity and sharp decision-making of football, or the precision and agility of Formula One, its partnerships with world-class teams – from FC Bayern to the recently-added KICK Sauber F1 Team – reinforce what it means to perform at the highest level.

These collaborations enable Libertex to cultivate a high-performance culture where adaptability, speed and trust are essential – principles equally vital in the online trading world. By aligning with global sporting powerhouses, Libertex champions a mindset of innovation and responsibility, always guided by the highest standards of fairness, transparency and professionalism.

About Libertex

Part of the Libertex Group, Libertex is an online broker offering tradable CFDs with underlying assets being commodities, Forex, ETFs, cryptocurrencies, and others. Libertex also offers investments in real stocks. Over the years, Libertex has received multiple prestigious awards and recognitions, including “Best Online Trading Platform” (FinTech Breakthrough, 2025), “Global CFD Broker of the Year” (PAN Finance, 2024) and “Most Trusted Broker” (European CEO, 2024). A firm believer in the power of sports to inspire, empower and push for success, Libertex is the Official Online Trading Partner of KICK Sauber F1 Team and FC Bayern. Since being founded in 1997, the Libertex Group has grown into a robust fintech powerhouse with an established presence in various jurisdictions, serving millions of clients from several countries all over the world. In Europe, the Libertex trading platform is operated by Indication Investments Ltd., a Cyprus Investment Firm regulated and supervised by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) with CIF Licence number 164/12. For more information about Libertex, visit: www.libertex.com