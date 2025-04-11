For another year, Lidl Cyprus remains a key partner of the Ayia Napa Youth Soccer Festival as a Platinum Sponsor, actively supporting the promotion of healthy eating and physical activity among children and young people. With the slogan “Appetite to play”, the company will welcome thousands of children from 6 to 16 years old, from various countries, who will participate in this football celebration.

This year’s Ayia Napa Youth Soccer Festival will begin on Saturday, April 12, 2025 and run until Thursday, April 17, 2025, with the support and supervision of the Cyprus Football Federation (CFF). The event is organised by the Soccer World Cyprus Sports Association, while valuable supporters include the Ayia Napa Municipality, the Cyprus Sports Organisation (CSO) and the Deputy Ministry of Tourism. This year, 400 teams from all over Cyprus and 75 clubs from abroad will participate, a record number that distinguishes it as one of the largest events of its kind in Europe.

For Lidl Cyprus, the main and long-term goal of this collaboration is to inspire children and young people to choose a healthy and active lifestyle, through tasty, nutritious and sustainable choices. After all, for the company, conscious nutrition, as well as the offering of sustainable choices, constitute an ongoing commitment, which it recently strengthened further with its collaboration with WWF. The collaboration seals the company’s effort for conscious nutrition by further harmonising its product range with the Planetary Health Diet (PHD) by 2050, through specific and measurable goals that the company has set itself by 2030.

Participation in the Ayia Napa Youth Soccer Festival is another confirmation of Lidl Cyprus’ commitment to support healthy nutrition and sports consistently, as important pillars for the development of healthy habits for the new generation.

