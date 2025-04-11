A strategic partnership between Neapolis University Pafos and the internationally-renowned University of Reading, ranked 172nd globally by the QS World University Rankings 2025, was announced at a press conference held on April 7, 2025, at the local HEI’s “Kyrenia” Amphitheatre.

The partnership signals a new era in higher legal education in Cyprus. As of the 2025–2026 academic year, two innovative law programmes, taught in English, will be offered at Neapolis University Pafos, with degrees awarded directly by the University of Reading:

LLB in Law – Three-year undergraduate programme

– Three-year undergraduate programme LLM in International Commercial Law – Postgraduate programme with four specialisation options:

a) International Commercial Law

b) International Commercial Law with Corporate Finance

c) International Commercial Law with Banking Law and Financial Regulation

d) International Commercial Law with Intellectual Property Law and Management

During the event, Chairman of the University Council, George M. Leptos, welcomed the partnership as a “breakthrough of international significance”, strengthening Neapolis University Pafos’ position on the global academic map.

Also as part of the press conference, Professor Pantelis Sklias, Rector of Neapolis University Pafos, and Professor James Devenney, Dean of the School of Law at the University of Reading, presented the structure and features of the partnership, highlighting the academic, professional, and social value of the new programmes.

“Following our full membership in the EMERGE European University Alliance, we are now proud to formalise our strategic partnership with the world-renowned British institution, the University of Reading. Through this collaboration, we will offer both undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes, which will be delivered entirely at our Pafos campus. This agreement reflects a strong vote of confidence in Neapolis University Pafos and Cyprus. We remain firmly committed to quality growth and active participation in the global academic sphere,” stated Rector Sklias.

“This year Reading Law School celebrates its 50th anniversary. During this time, we have developed a global reputation for excellence in teaching and research. Our programmes offer a distinct brand of transformative and impactful legal education, with an emphasis on employability and equipping students for modern legal practice. We already have a very strong alumni base in Cyprus, which we look forward to further developing through this exciting collaboration with Neapolis University Pafos. We also look forward to further deepening our partnership with Neapolis University Pafos in cutting edge teaching and research in the coming years,” stated Dean Devenney.

The agreement is based on a franchise model that ensures full academic alignment between the two institutions and maintains high-quality standards. Students will study in a modern international learning environment, benefit from innovative teaching methods and access to world-class academic resources, participate in moot courts, gain hands-on legal experience, and graduate with a globally recognised degree from the University of Reading.

This initiative reflects Neapolis University Pafos’ strategic commitment to academic excellence, international outreach, and the provision of high-quality educational experiences with meaningful societal impact. Through such partnerships, the University aspires to deliver programmes that respond to contemporary challenges and to reinforce Cyprus’ role as a point of reference in the international academic arena.

Discover more about the LLB and LLM programmes offered at Neapolis University Pafos, in collaboration with the University of Reading: