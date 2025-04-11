As part of the 50th Christodoula March, Petrolina continues its long-standing support for the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society, reinforcing its invaluable work with a donation of €10,000. The cheque to the charity was presented during a special event held on April 10, 2025 at the Evagoreio Centre in Limassol. Representing Petrolina, the cheque was handed over by Kostakis Lefkaritis, Executive Chairman of the company, to Alecos Stamatis, President of the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society.​

“Petrolina, deeply connected with the local community, operates with respect towards Cypriot society and stands by the state, consistently implementing a corporate social responsibility policy that spans a wide range of initiatives,” stated Lefkaritis. “Within this framework, we stand beside the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society, supporting the significant and multifaceted work it carries out in cancer prevention, care and patient relief.”

The Christodoula March is the oldest and largest cancer-awareness campaign in Cyprus, actively supporting the vital mission of the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society and sending a strong message of hope, solidarity, and support to all cancer patients and their families.​

The Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society sincerely thanks Petrolina for its long-standing support and contribution to its mission.​

