This Easter, Toy Confectionery is turning tradition on its head—bringing imagination, craftsmanship and just the right touch of whimsy to your holiday table. From unexpected egg-shaped delights, to rich, handmade panettones, their seasonal line-up is a sweet invitation to celebrate.

Easter Dessert: an egg, reinvented

Forget everything you know about Easter eggs. Easter Dessert C1 is Toy Confectionery’s bold and elegant reimagination of the classic festive symbol. It’s “in the box, but out of the box”—a delicate creation that’s just as thoughtful as it is indulgent.

Inside the soft caramel chocolate shell lies a curd-vanilla cream with a vibrant mango and passion fruit “yolk.” Moderately sweet and beautifully balanced, it’s the perfect Easter gift or a show-stopping centrepiece for your celebration.

Pre-orders are available starting from six pieces, with an option to present them in a handcrafted chocolate tray set.

Easter Panettones: two flavours, one craft

Alongside their Easter egg creation, Toy Confectionery is also offering two signature panettones, made with premium ingredients and artisanal care:

Classic Panettone – prepared with homemade candied orange and three types of chocolate.

Pistachio Panettone – filled with velvety pistachio cream and natural homemade pistachio paste.

Each panettone is made in-house, bringing warmth, richness and seasonal charm to your Easter table.

To reserve your Easter desserts:

Message @toyconfectionery by PUNIN on Instagram

Call +357 99 198 592

Visit the pastry shop directly

Make this Easter unforgettable with desserts that surprise, delight and stay true to the artistry of Toy Confectionery.