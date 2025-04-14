bbf: participated in MIPIM 2025, one of the world’s most prestigious real-estate exhibitions, held in Cannes over March 11–14, 2025. As the sole company from Cyprus with its own booth at the event, bbf: showcased its strategic market position and vision for a sustainable and innovative future. The company’s mission is to create the best living and working spaces by integrating sustainable and community-focused best practices, shaping better environments for the future of its clients.

During the exhibition, bbf:, leading developer of world-class residential and commercial properties in Cyprus and Greece, presented two major masterplan development projects that highlight its commitment to exceptional quality and innovation:

Land of Tomorrow – A distinctive coastal community along the Larnaca-Dhekelia waterfront, spanning 2.5 kilometres, which will seamlessly integrate living, working and recreational spaces. bbf: has formed a strategic collaboration with Lefkaritis Group and Petrolina for the development of the first phase of this ambitious project right by the beach, which is being designed by Foster + Partners, .

KEAN – The transformation of a historic site into a modern urban destination. The KEAN project marries respect for cultural heritage with contemporary architectural solutions, creating a space that will become a landmark for the area. Designed by UHA, a London-based architecture bureau, the KEAN project exemplifies innovative design while honouring the site’s historical significance.

The KEAN project

The participation in MIPIM 2025 was a remarkable success, drawing significant attention to Cyprus and generating strong interest in the company’s visionary projects. The exhibition served as a valuable platform for forging meaningful connections, with numerous attendees expressing keen interest not only in the projects themselves, but also in investment opportunities in Cyprus. There was also considerable enthusiasm for sustainable, innovative solutions, and a future dedicated to making a positive impact.

bbf: remains committed to innovation, sustainability and expansion into international markets, with the aim of promoting Cypriot real estate on a global scale.

build. better. future