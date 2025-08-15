Where do you live?

In Nicosia with my partner.

What did you have for breakfast?

A cheese pie.

Describe your perfect day.

Doing nothing, but this never happens!

Best book ever read?

All the books of the national resistance in Greece against the Nazis. The will for freedom and social justice.

Best childhood memory?

The sea in Kyrenia.

What is always in your fridge?

Coca-Cola zero.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Greek rock.

What’s your spirit animal?

The dog and its loyalty.

What are you most proud of?

For everything I do for others.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

Beloyiannis’ ‘apology’ in The Man with the Carnation. It is a biography of Nikos Beloyiannis, a communist militant executed in 1952 by the Athens court-marshall, whose trials caused mass protest marches across the world.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Che Guevara in the mountains!!!

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

A few days before my parents died.

What is your greatest fear?

I’ve lived through most of them and survived.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Stay as you are!!

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone.

If Omonoia was playing… it has happened quite a few times!!!

If the world is ending in 24 hours, what would you do?

I would call my children.