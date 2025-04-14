Consumer protection service (CPS) officers on Monday began recording the prices of 41 key products at 125 retail premises across Cyprus, ahead of the Easter celebrations.

The findings will be made public on Holy Wednesday morning, April 16, CPS director Konstantinos Karagiorgis told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

The products being tracked include fresh meats, bakery goods, flour, eggs, cheese, vegetables, olive oil, charcoal, and chocolate Easter eggs.

Price checks are taking place in all districts, including Famagusta.

According to Karagiorgis, the 125 locations consist of 19 large supermarkets, 18 smaller ones, 49 butcher shops and 29 bakeries.

He noted that inspectors are carrying out the checks in person, with prices being compiled into a single database once they return to the office.

The data will then be sent to CPS headquarters for analysis.

The final report will present both the lowest and highest prices for each item, alongside a comparison with last year’s Easter period.

The cost of a typical Easter table may also be calculated, offering consumers a clearer view of where they stand this year.