EKO Cyprus, is pleased to announce the launch of a scholarship programme, aimed at supporting the academic and professional development of talented individuals in Cyprus.

As an integral part of their CSR initiatives, EKO Cyprus and the HELLENiQ ENERGY Group recognise that specialisation is a vital component in transforming talent and knowledge into invaluable assets. EKO Cyprus’ scholarship programme aims to empower exceptional young professionals and scientists by giving them a chance to advance their expertise in an increasingly complex, innovative global landscape.

The scholarship programme was originally established by the HELLENiQ ENERGY Group in 2013, in Greece. The scheme has since supported top graduates who have excelled in their undergraduate studies and seek to further their education and gain specialised knowledge in fields related to the Group’s operations. These fields include: Engineering and Energy, Digital Transformation, Environmental Sciences, and Economics and Management.

EKO Cyprus brings the programme to Cyprus, enabling talented individuals with Cypriot citizenship to apply for scholarships to pursue postgraduate studies at renowned universities — both in Cyprus and internationally. This initiative aligns with the Group’s commitment to fostering talent and innovation, contributing to the development of highly-skilled professionals who can thrive in an evolving global market.

“Our commitment to supporting education and fostering the next generation of leaders is at the core of our values,” said EKO Cyprus Managing Director George Gregoras. “By offering this scholarship programme, we aim to contribute to the development of talented individuals who can drive innovation and excellence in their respective fields. We believe investing in education is a long-term investment in the future of our industry, and society at large.”

The applications window will be open from April 7-18 of May 2025. For more information, and to apply for a scholarship, please visit: https://scholarships.helleniqenergy.gr/cyprus/links/announcement

Visit the EKO Cyprus website here and follow its official pages on Social Media — Facebook: EKO Cyprus, Instagram: @EKOCyprus.

About EKO CYPRUS

EKO CYPRUS LIMITED is a wholly-owned (100%) subsidiary of HELLENiQ ENERGY. The company is active in the supply, storage, transportation, and sales of liquid fuels, lubricants, and LPG to commercial and industrial clients. EKO CYPRUS LIMITED’s service station network is, by a large margin, the industry leader in the Cyprus market. The company has recently undertaken the relocation of its oil and gas facilities from the Larnaca coastline to Vasiliko, an investment forecast to exceed €50 million. The company’s contribution to the labour market is equally significant, with over 1,500 people currently employed directly or indirectly by the company itself, or by its collaborating companies and service stations operating under the EKO trademark.

About HELLENiQ ENERGY

HELLENiQ ENERGY, formerly known as HELLENIC PETROLEUM, is a leading energy integrated group in Southeast Europe. The company was founded in 1998 and operates in six countries, managing a portfolio that spans the entire energy value chain. In 2023, the Group’s Operating Turnover amounted to €12.8 billion, with a Comparable EBITDA of €1.237 million and total investments reaching €291 million.

HELLENiQ ENERGY is driving energy transformation in all its markets, embracing innovation and developing new initiatives. The Group’s main objective is to become the leading provider of low-carbon emission energy solutions, substantially contributing to addressing the causes and impact of climate change.

HELLENiQ ENERGY is active in energy production, supply and distribution, increasingly shifting its focus towards new, cleaner forms, as well as Renewable Energy Sources (RES). The Group’s diverse portfolio covers the entire oil and natural gas value chain, including the refining, supplying and marketing of gas and petrochemical products, the research, hydrocarbon exploration and fuel sales, while also rapidly advancing in RES. Through joint ventures and participation, the company holds an important position in generating electricity or the generation of electricity and in the supply of natural gas and electricity.

HELLENiQ ENERGY places people at the centre of its business strategy, with its main priority being ensuring long-term access to sustainable energy for all. As a key investor, employer and active member of society, the Group has a significant socioeconomic impact in the countries where it operates and aspires to be a consistently reliable social partner.