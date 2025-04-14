Elias Neocleous & Co LLC has once again solidified its position as the leading law firm in Cyprus, earning Tier 1 recognition across all practice areas in the Legal 500 Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) 2025 guide. The firm is proud to be the only law firm in the country that continues to secure top-tier rankings in every category, a result that highlights the breadth of its expertise and its consistent delivery of legal services to the highest standard.

Legal 500’s independent research, grounded in extensive client and peer feedback, provides a respected benchmark for legal capability across the region. This recognition reflects the firm’s enduring excellence, deep sectoral knowledge, and its trusted, longstanding client relationships.

Individual accolades

The Legal 500 EMEA 2025 guide has also spotlighted several of our esteemed lawyers for their outstanding contributions:​

Hall of Fame : Elias Neocleous, Costas Stamatiou, and Chrysanthos Christoforou retain their positions in this prestigious category, honouring their ongoing influence in the legal field.​

Leading Partner : Andreas Kallis Parparinou has been recognized for her exemplary leadership and expertise.​

Next Generation Partners : Christos Vezouvios, Demetris Roti and George Tsardellis have been acknowledged for their significant contributions and potential as future leaders in the legal profession.​

Leading Associates: Elena Christodoulou, Ramona Livera, Vassilis Psyrras, Kyriaki Stinga and Demetris Gregoriou have been identified as emerging talents, reflecting the firm's investment in nurturing the next generation of legal professionals.​

These accolades underscore both individual distinction and the firm’s commitment to developing the next generation of legal talent.

“Being the only law firm in Cyprus to achieve Tier 1 status across all evaluated practice areas is a significant honour; it speaks to our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in legal services,” noted Elias Neocleous, Managing Partner. “This recognition by Legal 500 EMEA 2025 not only reflects our firm’s collective multidisciplinary expertise, but also our commitment to addressing the complex needs of our clients with integrity, pragmistim, and professionalism. We extend our gratitude to our clients for their trust and to our dedicated team for their unwavering dedication.”

About Legal 500 EMEA

Since 1991, Legal 500 has provided an impartial, comprehensive analysis of law firms across the EMEA region. Its rankings are based on extensive research, including feedback from over 300,000 clients globally, ensuring an authoritative assessment of law firm capabilities.​