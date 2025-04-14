Now is your chance to acquire the plot of your choice, at a discount exceeding 50 per cent off the original prices! Through its latest campaign, Altamira Real Estate is offering a unique opportunity to purchase property, which includes over 100 plots of land across all districts at exceptional promotional prices.

For the first time, the company is presenting a wide selection of properties at unbeatable prices, featuring the largest discounts ever offered, giving prospective buyers the chance to secure real estate at remarkable prices, unlikely to be seen again on the market.

The campaign covers the full spectrum of land plots – from residential and tourist plots suitable for development or immediate use, to large agricultural parcels ideal for farming or commercial purposes.

Particular interest lies in properties located near residential centres, developing tourist areas, and main road arteries.

The properties featured in the campaign are excellent options for:

Private individuals seeking affordable solutions for a holiday home or primary residence

Professionals or farmers in search of land for cultivation or storage

Investors with strategic plans for development or future resale

The public can browse and assess the available properties at www.altamirarealestate.com.cy, selecting the plot that best suits their needs. With such a wide variety, every interested buyer is sure to find a property that meets their requirements.

The campaign will run for three weeks, with offer openings taking place every Tuesday. The first round of offer openings will take place on April 15.

According to the terms of the campaign, all listed property prices are indicative, meaning interested parties may submit offers equal to or above the stated price to bid for the property of their choice.

Any offers below the listed price will be automatically rejected. The property will be awarded to the highest bidder. Interested parties must submit their offers electronically.

For more information, the public may visit the Altamira Real Estate website or contact the customer service centre at 8000 8200 or 22 696 500, Monday to Friday, from 8am to 5pm.