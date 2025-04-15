An all-day fundraising event

The Andrey & Julia Dashin Foundation was the main sponsor of iFitness Day 2025, an all-day fundraising event supporting TELETHON Cyprus, which took place on Sunday, April 13.

Held in a spirit of unity and inclusion, and under the auspices of the First Lady of the Republic of Cyprus, the event brought together around 700 participants of all ages from across the island to enjoy a day of fitness, traditional Cypriot games, and community sports activities to raise vital funds for those affected by muscular dystrophy and neurological disorders.

During the opening ceremony, the founder of the Foundation, Andrey Dashin, stated: “It is a great pleasure for the Andrey & Julia Dashin Foundation to support this remarkable event as its main sponsor. Today’s gathering is not only a celebration of fitness, tradition, and community—it is a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when we come together. For over 30 years, Telethon Cyprus has been a beacon of hope for individuals and families facing serious health challenges, and we are here today in unwavering support of its mission. Open to all, today’s event fosters a spirit of togetherness and joy, reminding us that through collective action, we can drive meaningful change so that everyone, no matter their challenges, can feel supported, included and hopeful for a better tomorrow.”

His speech was delivered in the presence of distinguished guests, including First Lady Philippa Karsera Christodoulides, Minister of Interior Konstantinos Ioannou and EDEK party leader Marinos Sizopoulos. The founders of the Foundation, Andrey and Julia Dashin, were also present throughout the event.

This year’s iFitness Day included fun activities for children and adults, traditional Cypriot games, a martial arts and karate demonstration, Zumba and group fitness classes, uniting families, friends and communities for a meaningful cause.

TELETHON Cyprus is a long-standing charitable initiative organized by the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics (CING) and the Cyprus Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA Cyprus). Since 1994, it has been supporting scientific research and providing essential services to patients and families affected by neurological and genetic disorders.

As part of its ongoing commitment to health, social welfare and community development in Cyprus, the Andrey and Julia Dashin Foundation reaffirms its commitment to initiatives that empower society and foster solidarity.

About Andrey and Julia Dashin’s Foundation

Founded in 2014 by Andrey and Julia Dashin, the Andrey & Julia Dashin Foundation is a non-governmental, non-profit organization dedicated to driving positive change in Cyprus through support of vulnerable communities. The Foundation’s efforts span key areas such as social welfare, healthcare, education, and environmental stewardship, with a strong focus on promoting social inclusion, community development, and equal opportunities for all.

Through strategic partnerships and active engagement, the Foundation has had a profound impact on Cyprus, supporting various initiatives to improve the quality of life across the island. Notably, the Foundation emphasizes initiatives benefiting children, with numerous charitable projects providing critical resources, support, and opportunities for the younger generation in Cyprus.