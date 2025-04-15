Logicom Public Ltd has announced that its board of directors will convene on April 24, 2025, to examine the company’s audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2024.

The meeting will also include discussions on a potential dividend proposal and the convening of the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

According to the company’s Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) submission, the disclosure falls under the category of “meeting of the board of directors” relating to key financial matters, including dividends, interest, new financial instruments, or changes in share capital.