As part of its unwavering commitment to meaningful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), COSMOS Insurance has been actively supporting the work of Ronald McDonald House Charities® Cyprus since 2022, by adopting Family Room No. 5 at the Nicosia House.

Through this initiative, 51 families of children hospitalised at state hospitals were accommodated entirely free of charge, saving €92,200 in total (based on average daily accommodation costs). In total, the room saw 648 overnight stays, with one of them lasting 86 consecutive nights. The reasons behind these stays were serious and sensitive: neonatal complications, premature infants, oncology cases, and major surgeries.

By supporting the mission of Ronald McDonald House®, operating in Cyprus since 2014, COSMOS Insurance aims to ensure families of young patients can remain close to their children, even during the most challenging times. This initiative is part of the company’s broader commitment to sustainable and responsible operations, focusing on supporting vulnerable social groups.

COSMOS Insurance’s commitment to CSR is further demonstrated through its ongoing support for other noteworthy organisations, including the Cyprus Association of Cancer Patients and Friends (PASYKAF), Telethon, and the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society.

“For us, social responsibility is not an option, but an integral part of our identity. Our support for Ronald McDonald House® Cyprus and the adoption of Family Room No. 5 is a tangible expression of our commitment to always stand by the side of those in need,” said the company’s CEO, Kyriakos Tyllis. “The numbers showcase the social impact, but what truly matters is the human footprint — the moments of relief, safety, and hope offered to the families of young patients. We will continue to invest in initiatives that strengthen social cohesion and promote human dignity.”

Social responsibility is an essential element of COSMOS Insurance’s corporate culture, which operates with transparency, consistency and a focus on long-term value-creation for society.