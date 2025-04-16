For the second consecutive year, Cyprus is proudly taking part in the celebration of World Tai Chi & Qigong Day, joining more than 90 countries in a powerful 24-hour global wave of peace, health and positive energy.

On Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 10am, practitioners and newcomers alike will gather at the lower level of Eleftheria Square in the heart of Nicosia. This worldwide event, held annually on the last Saturday of April, follows the sun across the globe, as people in every time zone perform Tai Chi or Qigong in unison, promoting awareness of these gentle yet powerful moving meditations and their many benefits.

Participants in Nicosia will perform the T’ai Chi Chih form—a joyful, accessible combination of Tai Chi and Qigong movements, designed to promote inner balance, relaxation, and vitality. The session will be led by acclaimed T’ai Chi Chih coach Carolyn Perkins, and is suitable for all ages and fitness levels. No prior experience is needed.

Everyone is welcome to join. Come and be part of this global moment of connection, calm and community. Whether you’re a long-time practitioner or simply curious, we invite you to experience the special energy of World Tai Chi & Qigong Day in Nicosia.

Let’s move together, breathe together and send positive energy out to the world.

📍 Eleftheria Square, Nicosia

🗓 Saturday, April 26

🕙 10 am 🧘‍♀️ Led by: Carolyn Perkins

🌍 In celebration of World Tai Chi & Qigong Day

💫 Free & Open to All

