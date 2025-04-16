Lemesos 2030 embraces the cultural activity of the city and invites everyone to contribute to a shared goal: making Culture more visible and reinforcing our collective journey toward the title of European Capital of Culture 2030.

As part of the official bid, Lemesos 2030 announces an open call to the city’s cultural organisations and informal groups so as to become part of the candidate city’s communication framework and enhance the visibility of their events and initiatives. This is a significant opportunity to showcase Limassol’s diverse cultural production and promote initiatives that reflect the values and vision of the bid.

Participants will be able to integrate their cultural actions into the communication field of Lemesos 2030, utilising the organisation’s official channels for visibility and outreach. At the same time, each participation will contribute to enhancing the public presence and visibility of Limassol’s candidacy for the title of European Capital of Culture. Through this process, a meaningful relationship of mutual support will be fostered, uniting the city’s cultural initiatives with the shared goal of European recognition.

Actions aligned with shared values

Eligible initiatives should reflect the core values of Lemesos 2030, which include:

Empowering Lemesos’s ecosystem and communities through Culture and the Arts.

through Culture and the Arts. Showcasing the multicultural Lemessolian spirit, identity and heritage .

. Decentralising art reaching every corner of the city.

reaching every corner of the city. Supporting and empowering the local artistic and cultural community.

the local artistic and cultural community. Encouraging interdisciplinary and intersectoral collaborations .

. Ensuring everyone’s accessibility and inclusion by creating safe spaces, particularly for vulnerable and underrepresented communities.

by creating safe spaces, particularly for vulnerable and underrepresented communities. Exercising care, empathy, and acceptance practices .

. Using participatory processes and outreach methods to engage diverse audiences.

to engage diverse audiences. Incorporating and strengthening the European dimension on a cultural, social, and individual level.

on a cultural, social, and individual level. Making art a daily habit and enriching Lemesos’ cultural landscape.

Participation and process

Interested parties are invited to complete the participation form, including:

Information about their organisation or informal group,

A description of their planned actions for 2025,

A short explanation of how these actions align with the values of Lemesos 2030.

Visibility and communication support

Organisations and groups that meet the criteria and accept the terms of the call:

Will be authorised to use the Lemesos 2030 logo and digital identity badges in their promotional materials,

Their actions will be featured through the official communication platforms and social media accounts of Lemesos 2030.

Important notes

Lemesos 2030 does not provide funding for events.

Actions affiliated with political parties, political organisations or political initiatives will not be accepted.

Actions that promote hate speech or include racist or discriminatory content will not be considered.

Lemesos 2030 is an organisation that promotes free expression, critical thinking, and capacity building, with a shared focus on collective efforts toward a long-term and inclusive cultural life in our city.

For any further information or clarifications:

About Lemesos 2030:

The Organisation Lemesos 2030 – European Capital of Culture Candidate City was established in November 2022 by the Limassol Municipality as an independent organisation with the mission of bidding for the title in the first phase and in case of success, the course and implementation of the European Capital of Culture proposal until 2030.