The MyPetrolina app Easter campaign awarded 50 winners with €200 coupons and 10 winners with €500 coupons to put towards paschal purchases from selected hypermarkets. The winners were announced at Petrolina’s Larnaca HQ on April 15, 2025. The validity and fairness of the results were verified by members of the Board of Directors, senior executives and company employees of Petrolina (Holdings) Public Ltd.

Winners have already been contacted by the MyPetrolina app team.

The member ID of the 50 winners of the €200 coupons are:

19163, 24525, 1525, 2490, 3148, 4523, 4929, 6472,14250, 14556, 16118, 20897, 25425, 26356, 27521, 27990, 31137, 33084, 35617, 37338, 38671, 43511, 43839, 45960, 49599, 41928, 6078, 12558, 21166, 31966, 35634, 37242, 41267, 44304, 44460, 47172, 48161, 39843, 2392, 16066, 19314, 25514, 33620, 42329, 48761, 48766, 24971, 10679, 31115, 50954.

The member ID of the 10 winners of the €500 coupons are:

1007, 3605, 15740, 22523, 26377, 31618, 37596, 40036, 47160, 51266.

The winners had the opportunity to receive €200 and €500 coupons for their Easter shopping by using the MyPetrolina app for their fuel transactions at Petrolina, Agip, and Eni service stations.

Every transaction through the MyPetrolina app lets users to collect points, redeem them for various branded products, benefit from exclusive offers, and easily access information about their nearest Petrolina, Agip, and Eni service stations.

www.petrolina.com.cy