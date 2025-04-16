Following its successful run in Nicosia, world-famous innovative American dance company, Pilobolus, completed its Cyprus International Theatre Festival (CITF) performances over April 9-10, 2025, having given Limassol’s dance and performing arts fans a chance to enjoy its unique stage magic. Such enchantment has been offered to audiences for more than 50 years: the artful gymnastics of bodies transforming into a phantasmagoria of animals, spirits, freaks and monsters, through ingenious placement of torsos and limbs, as well as visual effects, lights and props.

For Pilobolus’ Cyprus show “re: CREATION”, imagination and creativity abounded. Young and old gathered at Limassol’s Pattichio Municipal Theatre for the company’s two final performances on the island, to experience the spectacle that has enchanted millions of viewers in more than 65 countries, being featured on shows such as Oprah, Late Night with Conan O’Brien, the Academy Awards, 60 Minutes and Sesame Street.

While a showcase of their most iconic, groundbreaking and successful works, “re:CREATION” felt like a reinvention, redefinition and re-creation of timeless narratives through new visions of history and myth, allowing viewers to revel in the beauty and power of connected bodies, while marveling at the creative genius of the legendary dance company.

The Cyprus International Theatre Festival (CITF) 2025 continues until May 4, 2025, hosting innovative performances, award-winning productions and bold experimental approaches, covering a wide range of theatrical forms and narratives.

