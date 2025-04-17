After captivating the fashion-conscious crowd of Cyprus with the announcement of The Retail Village’s operation throughout 2025, Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa in Limassol, is ready to welcome the new season with the most alluring summer collections from its iconic mono-brand boutiques. As temperatures rise and the resort’s eclectic guests take their leisurely strolls along the magical coast, the Dior Men, Dior Women, Loro Piana, and LOEWE boutiques await, offering an exclusive glimpse of the season’s most coveted items straight from the catwalks.

Nestled in the most exclusive part of the resort, right by the crystal-clear waters, The Retail Village offers a luxurious shopping experience for the most discerning guests. Starting this season, the fun never has to end, as the Dior Men, Dior Women, Loro Piana, and LOEWE boutiques—along with the highly-anticipated Celine boutique, opening end of May, and Bottega Veneta boutique, arriving in early June, to complete the exclusive The Retail Village & Nammos Limassol lifestyle puzzle—will remain open throughout 2025. The latest collections and designs will surely impress even the most sophisticated fashion lovers.

An ode to the assertive power of femininity, the Dior S/S 2025 ready-to-wear line questions the relationship with clothing, through models initiating a new dialogue between couture and technicality at the Dior Women boutique. While the menswear collection showcased at the Dior Men boutique, celebrates craftsmanship in all forms, with pieces inspired by the works of South African artist Hylton Nel. The irresistibly sculptural silhouettes play with textures, shapes and patterns to reproduce – in a couture version– his bewitching ceramics.

At the exclusive Loro Piana boutique, the S/S 2025 collection marks a new chapter of the celebration of 100 years of history and heritage, revolving around linen: the Maison’s quintessential summer fabric, synonymous with ease, lightness, effortlessness. Loro Piana is shaping a vision that is both timeless and contemporary, and in which touch and texture are as important as the way clothes dialogue with the body and with life. The story follows an organic flow that gets lighter and lighter as spring progresses into summer, with a newly-found tingle suffused throughout, and a sense of night-time luster added to the range of expressions. The Resort 2025 collection that captures moments from a trip filled with delights and discoveries is also available here.

At the LOEWE boutique, the S/S 2025 collection pays tribute to radical reduction. The strict grandness of looping dresses and skirts is interspersed with the everydayness of a T-shirt paired with slim trousers. Nothing is as it is, though. The invitation to second guess is constant. The rigour of the outline brings prominence to surfaces: impressionist flowers on delicate silks; feathers that are printed with paintings of famous artists or that reproduce camouflage patterns; mother of pearl shells; all-over sequins on knits; soft nappa leathers. Ethereal floral prints and draped earthy leathers are accompanied by the season’s new bags, the Madrid and the Featherlight Puzzle.

End of May, the brand-new Celine boutique will open its doors, where guests will have the chance to discover Celine Summer 2025 Collection, an ode to French summers. Embroidered crochet dresses and tops with flowers and crystals embellishments, elegant jacket and skirt sets, and silk crepe, cotton batiste, cotton muslin light summer, dresses, tops and blouses complement a selection of raw-wash denim pieces. Iconic Triomphe Classique handbags meet a wide range of handwoven raffia bags while sandals, mules and sunglasses complement the summery aesthetic of the collection.

Last but not least, the stunning new Bottega Veneta boutique is arriving at the beginning of June to complete the luxurious shopping puzzle offered at The Retail Village. The iconic brand has been inspiring individuality with its innovative craftmanship since 1966. It is a fact that creativity lies at the very heart of the prestigious fashion house. Native to Vicenza, Bottega Veneta is rooted in Italian culture, yet maintains a truly global outlook. An inclusive brand with exclusive products, Bottega Veneta is as much a feeling as it is design.