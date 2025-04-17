AEGEAN, in cooperation with Hermes Airports, celebrated the launch of the new Larnaca-Rome direct flight at a special event held at ‘Glafkos Clerides’ Larnaca International Airport. The new route now connects Cyprus directly with Rome’s ‘Leonardo da Vinci – Fiumicino’ International Airport. It will operate every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday throughout the 2025 summer season, with the first flights recording satisfactory load factors. The company aims to maintain the service during the winter season.

The direct connection to Rome offers passengers greater flexibility and access to another top European destination, with the airline’s signature reliability and quality of service, while further strengthening AEGEAN’s position in the Cypriot market. Through strategic investments and the continuous upgrade of its services, AEGEAN confirms its commitment to enhance the connectivity of Cyprus substantially, strengthening the island’s interconnectivity by adding key destinations and new travel opportunities.

Other than passengers of the flight that departed for Rome shortly after noon, the event was attended by tour operators, tourism institution representatives, partners of AEGEAN, Hermes Airports and the media, who learned about the importance of this new connection between Cyprus and Italy.

“We are extremely happy about the launch of this new direct AEGEAN air connection, that will be offered to the Cypriot public, as well as to foreign visitors to the island,” noted Marina Spyridaki, Corporate Affairs Director of AEGEAN, in her address.

“Our ambition is to continue to support the tourism and economic development of Cyprus by continuously enhancing the island’s connectivity throughout the year, both with new direct connections and through our network from the Athens hub and Thessaloniki. Together with our partners at Hermes Airports, we invite you to embrace this new route, experience this unique travel destination and enjoy the travel experience offered by our crews and the convenience of our direct flights.”

In her own greetings, Maria Kouroupi, Director of Aviation Development, Marketing and Communications of Hermes Airports, hailed the new route in turn.

“We are delighted to officially launch a route that we are confident will resonate with the travelling public,” she said. “The new route between Larnaca and Rome adds to our direct flight options to popular destinations. In cooperation with reliable partners such as AEGEAN we continue to increase Cyprus’ connectivity options at a time when we are targeting new opportunities of high tourist and business interest.”

For 2025, AEGEAN, plans to increase capacity by 22 per cent, year-on-year, offering 1.4 million seats in total from/to Cyprus, ensuring the island’s connectivity, both through direct connections with scheduled and chartered flights, as well as routes through Athens, with up to seven daily flights, and Thessaloniki, with up to 11 weekly flights respectively, to and from Larnaca. With the re-launch of the Larnaca-Tel Aviv route with up to two daily direct flights, and the addition of the new Larnaca-Rome route with three weekly flights, Cyprus has a direct connection to two international destinations.

The new Rome route operates as follows: