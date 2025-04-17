The Association of Large Investment Projects recently held a meeting with the Honorary Consul of Cambodia in Cyprus Salah Essa.

According to an announcement released on Thursday, the meeting formed part of the association’s strategy to strengthen international cooperation and attract foreign investment.

The meeting took place at the headquarters of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), which the association operates under the auspices of, in the presence of the association’s president Andreas Demetriades.

“The meeting was conducted in a particularly positive and constructive atmosphere, during which both parties exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation in the fields of development and investment,” the announcement said.

“Particular emphasis was placed on establishing communication channels between large-scale Cypriot projects and investors from Cambodia,” it added..

Moreover, the president of the association referred to the opportunities Cyprus offers as an investment destination, highlighting the projects of its members, which include 19 developments with a total value of approximately €8 billion.

“The discussion resulted in a shared intention to continue communication and prepare the next steps, with the aim of establishing a meaningful partnership,” the announcement stated.

“The Association of Large Investment Projects remains firmly committed to its mission of promoting Cyprus as a destination of high investment value,” it added.

“It also aims to strengthen its international networking through meetings such as this one,” the announcement concluded.