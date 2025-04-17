All single game tickets for the Greece vs. Spain match, which will take place on September 4, 2025 at the Spyros Kyprianou arena in Limassol for FIBA EuroBasket 2025, are officially sold out! Since the moment the draw was announced, this historic clash between reigning FIBA EuroBasket champions Spain and Greece -led by coach Vassilis Spanoulis- sparked major excitement among Cypriot fans, resulting in a swift sell-out of its single-game tickets.

This is one of the most anticipated games in Group C, which will be hosted in Cyprus. It will feature stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kostas Sloukas, Kostas Papanikolaou, Vassilis Toliopoulos and the rest of the Greek squad, facing off against Spain’s Juancho Hernangomez, Lorenzo Brown, Santi Aldama, and Usman Garuba.

A limited number (200) of tickets for the Spain vs. Greece match will still be available as part of “Two-Game Daily Ticket Bundles” that will include matches of the national teams of Cyprus and Greece. These bundles will go on sale April 25.

These Daily Ticket Bundles will provide fans with discounted access to two consecutive games each day, featuring the host nation Cyprus and Greece, the partnered federation.

The Cyprus & Greece Daily Ticket Bundles will be sold via more.com starting April 25. They will cover the matches on August 28 and 31, and September 2 and 4.

Tickets for the remaining 14 single matches in Group C of FIBA EuroBasket 2025 are still available at https://www.more.com/cy-el/tickets/sports/fiba-eurobasket-2025/

Other matches which are expected to sell out soon include Cyprus vs. Greece, Greece vs. Italy, and Greece vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Group C, hosted in Cyprus, includes the national teams of Cyprus, Greece, Spain, Italy, Georgia, and Bosnia & Herzegovina. It’s been labeled the “Group of Death” due to its expected high level of competition.

The game schedule for the matches in Limassol:

Thursday, August 28

Bosnia & Herzegovina vs. Cyprus

Greece vs. Italy

Georgia vs. Spain

Saturday, August 30

Cyprus vs. Greece

Spain vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina

Italy vs. Georgia

Sunday, August 31

Spain vs. Cyprus

Georgia vs. Greece

Bosnia & Herzegovina vs. Italy

Tuesday, September 2

Cyprus vs. Georgia

Greece vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina

Italy vs. Spain

Thursday, September 4

Italy vs. Cyprus

Spain vs. Greece

Bosnia & Herzegovina vs. Georgia

The exact game times are to be announced by FIBA soon.

The Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the final will take place in Riga, Latvia. The top four teams from each group will advance to the knock-out rounds.