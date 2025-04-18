A few days ago, Giovani Kataskevastiki successfully completed the largest continuous concrete pour ever undertaken in the Famagusta District, as part of the construction of a luxury hotel development by the Sunrise Group in Ayia Triada, Protaras.

This impressive concrete operation began at 3.45am and lasted for 16 continuous hours. A team of 120 highly-trained professionals worked tirelessly to complete this demanding project, bringing their expertise and experience to ensure its success.

Using three pumps, 22 concrete mixers, and over 270 trips, more than 2,700 cubic metres of specialised concrete were pumped and placed — achieving a technical and logistical milestone that sets a new benchmark for construction projects in the Famagusta District.

Quality, safety and reliability are the cornerstones of every project undertaken by Giovani Kataskevastiki, a company renowned for delivering major developments that have become landmarks across Famagusta.

With this landmark concrete pour, considered a significant milestone for the construction sector, the company continues to lead the way, driving the growth of Famagusta and investing in the advancement of Cyprus’ construction industry.

Giovani Kataskevastiki is a member of the Giovani Homes Group, a leading real-estate development organisation with a successful track record spanning over 40 years. Giovani Homes has become synonymous with the development of Free Famagusta District, distinguished by the quality of its projects and its reputation for reliability.

Having completed over 130 projects and delivered more than 5,000 homes and apartments to their owners, Giovani Homes continues to grow dynamically, always placing its customers and their needs at the center of its operations.

Today, the company has 25 new projects under way in prime areas of Free Famagusta district, Larnaca, and Nicosia, distinguished by their excellence, high specifications, emphasis on innovation and safety, and respect for the environment.

