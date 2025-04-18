Harry Maguire scored in the dying seconds of extra time to help Manchester United snatch a place in the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday with a sensational 7-6 aggregate victory over Olympique Lyonnais in their quarter-final.

A thrilling second leg tie was taken into extra time after United threw away a two-goal lead on the night to be pegged back to 2-2 after 90 minutes, with goals from Rayan Cherki and Alexandre Lacazette putting Lyon on the verge of the semi-finals at a stunned Old Trafford.

However, United made their numerical advantage, given to them after Corentin Tolisso’s late red card in normal time, count. Maguire sent Old Trafford into delirium with his 121st-minute header which sealed a 5-4 victory in the second leg.

It was the hosts who took an early lead, Manuel Ugarte slotting home 10 minutes in after a fine team move, before Diogo Dalot added a second just before the break to double hosts’s lead.

As the minutes ticked on, however, the nerves crept in and two goals in six second-half minutes from Tolisso and Nicolas Tagliafico drew the match, and left the tie level in sensational fashion.

Tolisso’s late sending off swung the momentum back in United’s favour, but Cherki’s fine strike and Lacazzette’s coolly-taken penalty seemingly settled the exhilarating contest.

Fernandes’ spot kick straight down the other end gave home supporters hope of another dramatic finale, with Maguire having the final say, with United heading through to face Athletic Bilbao in the last four.

Tottenham edge Eintracht 1-0

A first-half penalty by Dominic Solanke secured Tottenham Hotspur a 1-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday for a 2-1 aggregate victory.

They will face either Lazio or Norway’s Bodo/Glimt, whose match went into extra time on Thursday, in May for a spot in the final.

Solanke gave Tottenham the lead from the spot two minutes before halftime after the visitors were awarded a penalty for a foul by goalkeeper Kaua Santos on Spurs midfielder James Maddison.

Tottenham continue their quest to win a first European trophy in more than 40 years after their 1984 UEFA Cup success, something that would give them redemption for a disappointing domestic season.

Bodo/Glimt stun Lazio in penalty shoot-out

Nikita Haikin made the vital save as Bodo/Glimt pulled off a stunning penalty shoot-out win away to Lazio on Thursday to become the first Norwegian team to reach the semi-finals of the Europa League, where they will face Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Lazio took the lead in the 21st minute through Taty Castellanos but it took until second-half stoppage time for Tijani Noslin to squeeze in their second goal to make it 2-2 on aggregate and send the tie to extra time, with Boulaye Dia heading home to put his side 3-2 up on aggregate 10 minutes into the first period.

Stunningly, Bodo substitute Andreas Helmersen headed a goal of his own to make it 3-3 on the night in the 109th minute, but he was then sent off for a second yellow in the dying minutes as the tie headed to penalties after a nerve-jangling encounter.

Bodo/Glimt’s Patrick Berg could have won it with his fifth kick but blasted the ball over the bar and Haikin became the hero when he saved Castellanos’s effort to make it 3-2 in the shoot-out and send his side into the last four.

Bilbao beat Rangers 2-0

Athletic Bilbao advanced to the Europa League semi-finals with a 2-0 home win over Rangers in their quarter-final second leg on Thursday, winning by the same score on aggregate to keep alive their dream of reaching the final at their San Mames stadium.

After the sides drew 0-0 at Ibrox in the first leg, the opening goal of Thursday’s tie came from the penalty spot with Oihan Sancet putting Bilbao ahead on the stroke of halftime.

An improved Rangers pushed hard for an equaliser in the second half but the hosts finished off the job with 10 minutes remaining thanks to a Nico Williams header.

Bilbao, who ended a 40-year trophy drought by winning the Copa del Rey last season, are looking to win a first European title and will face either Manchester United or Olympique Lyonnais in the last four.