The Paphos regional tourism board (Etap) this week said that its digital tourism campaign is exceeding expectations, with the organisation reporting that its goals have already been significantly surpassed.

According to an official announcement, “since the launch of the campaign in mid-February, more than five million promotional messages have been distributed across various communication channels”.

In addition, it stated that “over 2.5 million unique potential visitors from key strategic markets have been reached by the campaign’s digital messaging”.

The campaign has also achieved more than 1.2 million completed views of its promotional videos, “surpassing all key performance indicators (KPIs) across every communication platform used”.

“The initiative is being implemented by Etap in collaboration with local hoteliers, Hermes Airports, and Hellenic Bank, and with the support of the Deputy Ministry of Tourism,” the board said..

“It is currently being delivered with heightened intensity during the critical booking period and is expected to continue throughout the tourist season, concluding around the end of November 2025,” it added.

Target markets include both established and emerging ones, such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, France, Poland, Israel, and others.

“For enhanced targeting, the campaign includes short-form videos and newly designed banners that promote Paphos as a destination,” the board explained.

“These materials aim to strengthen the region’s brand recognition and improve its online presence, ultimately increasing traffic to tourism-related platforms,” it added.

Furthermore, Etap said that the campaign is “tailored to a specific audience profile, focusing on travellers with an active interest in visiting and factoring in competition from rival destinations”.

“This campaign significantly contributes to the promotion of Paphos as a destination while also supporting the efforts of hoteliers to further develop tourism in the region,” the board concluded.