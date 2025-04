The police said on Friday that they believe a fire which broke out in a hire car on Thursday night may have been started maliciously.

The car was in the possession of a 28-year-old man from Nicosia and was set ablaze at around 11.20pm on Thursday.

The fire brigade arrived on the scene to put the fire out, but not before “extensive damage” was done to the car.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.