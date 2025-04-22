Frederick University has decided to award an Honorary Doctorate to the distinguished Professor of Economics at Columbia University, Jeffrey D. Sachs. The conferral ceremony will take place on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 7:00 p.m., in Nicosia.

Frederick University is honoring Professor Sachs for his significant contributions to global sustainable development and his effective interventions in addressing complex challenges faced by humanity.

The event will be addressed by the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr. Nikos Christodoulides. An address will also be delivered by the Co-Chair of the Cyprus Network for Sustainable Development Solutions, Professor Costas Papanicolas. The honorary conferment will be performed by the Rector of Frederick University, Professor George Demosthenous.

The ceremony will conclude with a keynote speech by the honoree titled “Achieving Sustainable Development in our Age of Instability.”

Following the ceremony, the public will have the opportunity to engage in conversation with Professor Sachs.

To register your participation, please contact Ms. Christina Karaolidou Chattalas at +357 22394496 or via email at [email protected], or register here.

Short Biography of Professor Jeffrey Sachs

Jeffrey D. Sachs is a Professor of Economics and Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University. Prof. Sachs was Director of the Earth Institute at Columbia University from 2002 to 2016. He is President of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network and a Commissioner of the UN Broadband Commission for Development. He served as Special Advisor to three UN Secretaries-General, and he currently serves as SDG Advocate for UN Secretary-General António Guterres. Prior to joining Columbia, Sachs spent over twenty years as a professor at Harvard University. He was twice named among Time magazine’s 100 most influential world leaders and was ranked by The Economist as one of the three most influential living economists.