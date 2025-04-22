US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

“He was a good man, worked hard. He loved the world, and it’s an honor to do that,” Trump said at an Easter event at the White House, referring to his order that flags across the country be flown at half-staff to honor Pope Francis’ memory.

ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER GIORGIA MELONI

Meloni mourned the departure of “a great man, a great shepherd”. “I had the privilege of enjoying his friendship, his advice, his teachings, which never ceased, not even during times of trial and suffering,” she said in a statement.

ARGENTINA’S PRESIDENT JAVIER MILEI

“It is with profound sorrow that I learned this sad morning that Pope Francis, Jorge Bergoglio, passed away today and is now resting in peace,” Milei wrote on X.

“Despite differences that seem minor today, having been able to know him in his goodness and wisdom was a true honor for me.”

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON

“Throughout his pontificate Pope Francis had always sided with the most vulnerable and the most fragile, and he did this with a lot of humility,” Macron said. “In this time of war and brutality, he had a sense for the other, for the most fragile.”

FORMER US PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

“Pope Francis will be remembered as one of the most consequential leaders of our time and I am better for having known him,” Biden wrote on social media platform X.

“He made all feel welcome and seen by the Church. He promoted equity and an end to poverty and suffering across the globe. And above all, he was a Pope for everyone. He was the People’s Pope – a light of faith, hope, and love.”

US VICE PRESIDENT JD VANCE

“My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him.”

“I was happy to see him yesterday (Sunday), though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the… homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful.”

FORMER US PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA

“Pope Francis was the rare leader who made us want to be better people. In his humility and his gestures, at once simple and profound – embracing the sick, ministering to the homeless, washing the feet of young prisoners – he shook us out of our complacency and reminded us that we are all bound by moral obligations to God and one another.”

UNITED NATIONS SECRETARY-GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES

“Pope Francis was a transcendent voice for peace, human dignity and social justice. He leaves behind a legacy of faith, service and compassion for all — especially those left on the margins of life or trapped by the horrors of conflict.”

“Pope Francis also understood that protecting our common home is, at heart, a deeply moral mission and responsibility that belongs to every person. His Papal Encyclical — Laudato Si — was a major contribution to the global mobilization that resulted in the landmark Paris Agreement on climate change.”

INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEE PRESIDENT THOMAS BACH

“Throughout my tenure as IOC President, I have drawn great strength from (Pope Francis’) constant encouragement of the Olympic Games and our mission to build a better world through sport. His powerful voice in support of refugees is a shining example of his commitment, and it inspired me to create the first-ever Refugee Olympic Team for the Olympic Games Rio 2016. He has graciously followed and supported this initiative throughout three Olympic Games editions, encouraging its growth and impact.”

CARDINAL TIMOTHY DOLAN, ARCHBISHOP OF NEW YORK

“I join with people all over the world, not only Catholics, but people of all faiths or none at all, in mourning the passing of our beloved Pope Francis this morning.”

“How appropriate that his last public appearance was on Easter Sunday, as we celebrated the joy of the resurrection of Jesus whom Pope Francis loved so deeply and so well, and right after our Jewish brothers and sisters, for whom Pope Francis had such great love, concluded their celebration of Passover.”

MEXICAN PRESIDENT CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM

“A humanist who stood for the poor, peace, and equality. He left behind a great legacy of true love for one’s neighbor. For Catholics and non-Catholics alike, this is a great loss. Knowing him was a great honor and privilege. May he rest in peace.”

HUNGARIAN PRIME MINISTER VIKTOR ORBAN

“We mourn the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis…

a shepherd who led with courage and unwavering faith… We will honour his legacy. May he rest in eternal peace.”

COLOMBIAN PRESIDENT GUSTAVO PETRO

“I have lost a great friend. I feel alone … His encyclicals will go down in history if we are capable of building a humanity which defends its greatest good: life.

Forever: Francisco.”

BRAZILIAN PRESIDENT LUIZ INACIO LULA DA SILVA

“Humanity is today losing a voice of respect and welcome for others. Pope Francis lived and propagated in his daily life the love, tolerance and solidarity that are the basis of Christian teachings.”

CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER MARK CARNEY

“Through his teachings and actions, Pope Francis redefined the moral responsibilities of leadership in the 21st century.”

“His Holiness understood, and taught, that value in the market must never eclipse values in society … Pope Francis leaves a spiritual and ethical legacy that will shape our collective conscience for generations to come.”

INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI

“Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world,” Modi said.

“He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope. I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development. His affection for the people of India will always be cherished.”

JORDAN’S KING ABDULLAH

“Deepest condolences to our Christian brothers and sisters around the world. Pope Francis was admired by all as the Pope of the People. He brought people together, leading with kindness, humility, and compassion. His legacy will live on in his good deeds and teachings.”

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER KEIR STARMER

“I join millions around the world in grieving the death of His Holiness Pope Francis,” Starmer said.

“His leadership in a complex and challenging time for the world and the church was courageous, yet always came from a place of deep humility.”

GERMAN CHANCELLOR OLAF SCHOLZ

“With the death of Pope Francis, the Catholic Church and the world lose an advocate for the weak, a reconciling and a warm-hearted person,” Scholz said on X.

“My sympathies go out to the religious community worldwide.”

BRITAIN’S KING CHARLES

“His Holiness will be remembered for his compassion, his concern for the unity of the Church and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith, and to those of goodwill who work for the benefit of others,” Charles said in a statement.

PHILIPPINE PRESIDENT FERDINAND MARCOS JR

“I love this pope,” Marcos Jr said of Pope Francis.

“A man of profound faith and humility, Pope Francis led not only with wisdom but with a heart open to all, especially the poor and the forgotten,” he also said separately.

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN

“Please accept my most sincere condolences on the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis,” Putin said in a message to Cardinal Kevin Farrell.

“Throughout the years of his pontificate, he actively promoted the development of dialogue between the Russian Orthodox and Roman Catholic Churches, as well as constructive cooperation between Russia and the Holy See.”

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKIY

“He knew how to give hope, ease suffering through prayer, and foster unity. He prayed for peace in Ukraine and for Ukrainians. We grieve together with Catholics and all Christians who looked to Pope Francis for spiritual support,” Zelenskiy wrote on X.

EGYPT’S PRESIDENT ABDEL FATTAH AL-SISI

Sisi said Pope Francis was an exceptional global figure who dedicated his life to the values of peace and justice.

“He was also a strong advocate for the Palestinian cause, defending legitimate rights and calling for an end to conflicts and the achievement of a just and lasting peace,” Sisi said.

TURKISH PRESIDENT TAYYIP ERDOGAN

“A respected statesman, Pope Francis was also a spiritual leader who valued dialogue between different faith groups and took the initiative in the face of humanitarian tragedies, especially the Palestinian issue and the genocide in Gaza,” the president wrote on X.

ISRAEL’S PRESIDENT ISAAC HERZOG

“A man of deep faith and boundless compassion, he dedicated his life to uplifting the poor and calling for peace in a troubled world,” Herzog said on X. “I truly hope that his prayers for peace in the Middle East and for the safe return of the hostages (in Gaza) will soon be answered.”

PALESTINIAN PRESIDENT MAHMOUD ABBAS

The president mourned Pope Francis as a loyal friend of the Palestinian people and a global advocate for peace and justice.

Abbas highlighted in his mourning the Pope’s recognition of Palestine, his visit to Bethlehem, his prayers for peace at the separation wall, and his calls to end the war on Gaza.

IRELAND’S PREMIER MICHEAL MARTIN

“Pope Francis’s legacy is his message of peace, reconciliation, and solidarity that lives in the hearts of those he inspired,” Martin wrote on X.

“May he rest in peace, and may his memory continue to guide us as we strive to build a world that reflects his vision of love and compassion for all.”

NIGERIA’S PRESIDENT BOLA AHMED TINUBU

“I join the Catholic faithful and Christians worldwide in mourning the passing of Pope Francis, a humble servant of God, tireless champion of the poor, and guiding light for millions,” he said.

“He was a steadfast advocate for the developing world, where he consistently spoke against economic injustice and ceaselessly prayed for peace and stability in troubled regions.”

KENYAN PRESIDENT WILLIAM RUTO

“He exemplified servant leadership through his humility, his unwavering commitment to inclusivity and justice, and his deep compassion for the poor and the vulnerable. His strong ethical and moral convictions inspired millions across the world, regardless of faith or background,” Ruto wrote on X.

SOUTH AFRICAN PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA

“Catholics and people of all faiths are saddened today by the passing of a spiritual leader who sought to unite humanity and wished to see a world governed by fundamental human values,” Ramaphosa said in a statement.

“Pope Francis advanced a world view of inclusion, equality and care for marginalised individuals and groups, as well as responsible and sustainable custody of the natural environment.”

LEBANESE PRESIDENT JOSEPH AOUN

“We in Lebanon, the land of diversity, feel the loss of a dear friend and a strong supporter. The late Pope always carried Lebanon in his heart and prayers, and he always called on the world to support Lebanon in its ordeal,” Aoun wrote on X.

PORTUGUESE PRIME MINISTER LUIS MONTENEGRO

Francis was “an extraordinary Pope who leaves a unique legacy of humanism, empathy, compassion and closeness to people”, Montenegro said.

AUSTRALIA’S PRIME MINISTER ANTHONY ALBANESE

“He urged us to remember all we hold in common and he asked the world to hear the cry of the earth – our common home,” Albanese said.

IRANIAN PRESIDENT MASOUD PEZESHKIAN

“Pope Francis dedicated his life to spreading the teachings of Christ and made effective and lasting efforts in this direction,” Pezeshkian said.

“One of the highlights of his life and leadership was his humanitarian stance against inhumane behaviour in the world, especially Israel’s actions in Gaza.”

SOUTH KOREAN ACTING PRESIDENT HAN DUCK-SOO

“The pope delivered a message of love and solidarity to mankind through teaching that ‘we are all brothers and sisters’,” he said.

“He practiced a life of peace and reconciliation and devoted his whole life to the poor and the underprivileged.”

THAI PRIME MINISTER PAETONGTARN SHINAWATRA

“Thailand joins the world in mourning the loss of a true beacon of humanity,” Shinawatra said on X.

“His unwavering compassion, moral courage, noble humility, and tireless pursuit of peace inspired millions of people across faiths and nations.”

ANNE BARRETT DOYLE, CO-DIRECTOR, BISHOP ACCOUNTABILITY CLERGY SEX ABUSE-TRACKING GROUP

“Pope Francis was a beacon of hope to many of the world’s most desperate and marginalised people. But what we most needed from this pope was justice for the Church’s own wounded, the children and adults sexually abused by Catholic clergy. In this realm, where Francis had supreme power, he refused to make the necessary changes,” Barrett Doyle said in a statement.

DUBAI’S SHEIKH MOHAMMED BIN RASHID AL-MAKTOUM

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, a great leader whose compassion and commitment to peace touched countless lives. His legacy of humility and interfaith unity will continue to inspire many communities around the world,” the Sheikh wrote on X.