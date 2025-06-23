Your favourite Cypriot online store, EvZeen.com, is proudly celebrating six years of successful operation!

Launched in June 2019, EvZeen.com has since established itself as a trusted online destination, offering consumers the chance to shop for innovative, high-quality products in health care, wellness and beauty.

As a token of appreciation for the ongoing trust and support of its customers, EvZeen.com is marking this milestone with an additional 12-per cent discount on all products from June 20-July 7, 2025 (Terms & Exclusions apply). By entering the discount code BD6 at checkout, customers receive a further 12 per cent off already reduced prices and major offers available on EvZeen.com. Early orders can save up to 45 per cent. All orders, regardless of value, include Free Delivery across Cyprus.

Draw to win €30 gift card

Furthermore, any existing or new subscribers who place at least one order between June 20 and July 7 will be entered into a draw. Six winners will each receive a €30 gift card for free shopping on EvZeen.com. The winners will be announced on July 14, 2025 via the store’s social media pages and will also be notified by phone. Gift cards will be sent to each winner by email.

EvZeen.com’s product range is continually expanding to meet the needs of its customers. It includes quality items from well-known brands in personal care, beauty and grooming, nutritional supplements, dental products, baby and children’s food, specialised dietary items and more. The site also offers useful product information and health advice through dedicated articles. In addition, EvZeen.com rewards its subscribers through a variety of ongoing loyalty programmes.

Highest standards, ready to serve

At EvZeen.com, product quality, safety and authenticity remain top priorities. All items are stored and prepared for delivery in a warehouse certified to the highest storage standards.

The EvZeen.com team remains ready to serve the public, with the primary aim of ensuring each customer is completely satisfied with their shopping experience. It extends its heartfelt thanks to the thousands of customers who have supported and trusted EvZeen.com throughout its six years of successful and continuously growing operations. This trust and support are what fuel the ongoing effort and passion for further development and progress.

For over-the-phone service or more information, you can contact the EvZeen.com customer service team on 77778200, or follow the online store on social media: