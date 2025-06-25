Potamia beach in Kappari area, Famagusta, has been designated as a dog-friendly beach and is equipped with umbrellas, sunbeds and toilets – all free of charge – the municipality of Paralimni and Dherynia announced on Wednesday.

Dogs taken to Potamia beach must be up to date with vaccinations and their owners must have their pets’ health books with them.

For safety purposes, the dogs must be kept on a leash and aggressive dogs must be muzzled.

The owners are also responsible for cleaning up after their dogs.

Violation of the regulations carries a fine, the municipality said.