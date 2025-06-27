Two thousand euros were stolen from the bank account of a 56-year-old man in Paphos in a text message scam on Thursday.

Upon receiving a misleading text message, the man paid a supposedly extrajudicial traffic fine through an online link, where he entered his personal and banking information.

Unknown persons proceeded to withdraw €2,000 from the 56-year-old’s bank account.

The police urged the public to be particularly cautious and advised them not to respond to suspicious messages or emails requesting the payment of extrajudicial or other fines via links.

Specifically, the police urged not to open links sent via SMS messages or emails from unknown senders and not to enter personal or banking information on suspicious websites.