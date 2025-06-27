A further 50 Green Kiosks will be installed in remote and mountainous areas across the island, the environmental department announced.

“The Green Kiosks have been placed in mountainous and remote areas, where Green Dot does not operate,” environmental officer Ioanna Constantinidou said during an international waste management conference in Paphos.

The aim of the Green Kiosks is to separately collect recyclable materials, such as paper, plastic, metal and textiles in these communities, Constantinidou explained

To date, kiosks have been installed in Nicosia, Larnaca, Limassol and Paphos, including one at Kato Paphos harbour.

According to the environmental department, further plans include the establishing of two reuse centres and a network of 36 reuse stores across Cyprus by 2029.

Furthermore, the department said that six marine litter management systems would be deployed at fishing shelters in Paralimni, Ayia Napa, Larnaca, Limassol, Paphos and Polis Chrysochous.

First launched in 2024 as part of a €3.3 million government initiative, the Green Kiosks were introduced to boost recycling in rural areas where traditional waste collection systems fall short. Though 50 were promised, only a handful were installed by late 2024.