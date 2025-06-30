A 78-year-old woman was killed on Sunday in Limassol when the car she was driving collided head-on with a vehicle from the opposite direction. A third car crashed into them and a fourth may have left the scene.

The police said on Monday that the accident happened on the Kantou-Souni road in the Limassol district at about 6.15pm on Sunday.

Limassol traffic police head Marios Charalambous said the car the woman – named as Chrysanthi Volou Constantinou, resident of Souni – was driving collided head-on with a car driven by a 30-year-old man.

“At some point of the road, after Kantou, under circumstances being investigated, the car heading north collided head-on with another private vehicle driven by a 30-year old, heading south,” Charalambous said.

He added that the woman was trapped in her car and released by the Fire Service. She was then taken by ambulance to hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

A third car, following the 30-year-old, was also involved in the accident, however neither of the passengers – aged 69 and 64 – were hurt.

All were taken to hospital for treatment of light injuries.

The 30-year-old and 69-year-old drivers were breathalised. The readings were zero.

Charalambous said the police are investigating information that a fourth car may have been involved.

He added that there are indications that one of the vehicles entered the opposite lane.

Police investigations are ongoing.