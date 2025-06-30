Skies will be mainly clear on Monday morning, with clouds and isolated showers in the mountains in the afternoon.

Winds will be a northeast to east gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, and locally a fresh breeze of 5 Beaufort, over moderate seas.

Temperatures will reach 37C inland, 32C along the coast and 27C in the highest mountains.

Monday night will be clear with a northwest to northeast gentle breeze of 3 Beaufort, over slight to moderate seas.

Temperatures will drop to 20C inland, 22C along the coast and 17C in the highest mountains.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be mainly fine, with a rise in temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday, remaining above the seasonal average on Thursday as well.