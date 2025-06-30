Only 11 of 19 lifeguard towers in Larnaca have any lifeguards, district supervisor of Larnaca lifeguards Savvas Ioannou, said on Monday.

Ioannou said this was not due to lack of trying; the Larnaca district administration has carried out five recruitment processes this season with at least one every month.

Four new people are scheduled to staff the new lifeguard tower in front of the Lenios Hotel on Tuesday.

“Currently, there is a shortage of lifeguards, and at the same time, the procedures for recruiting people for this profession have become stricter,” Ioannou said.

“People interested in working in this profession must be more experienced, which is better for swimmers because they will now have professional protection.”

Ioannou added that the pay for lifeguards is “very good” and that selection criteria have increased as “we are trying to keep up with international standards.”

However, the way the selection criteria has changed has led to low interest from people to work as lifeguards.

In the past, candidates were required to train for at least four medals from lifeguard clubs and be certified by the state – but the lifeguards are calling for this to be reduced to three medals.

Candidates must also be able to swim 300m in under 7.5 minutes, have knowledge of first aid, and pass an oral examination by a three-member committee.

Ioannou said the operation of manned lifeguard towers in Larnaca remains consistent with previous years.

He said manned lifeguard towers can be found at the CTO beach, Oroklini kiosk, Chrysopsaro, Lenios beach and three on the Finikoudes seafront.

He called on the public – especially the elderly and those who have medical problems – to be more careful when going to the beach and “take necessary measures to avoid sun exposure.”