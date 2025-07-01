Preparation is the best way to fight forest fires, along with prevention, readiness and collective responsibility, Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou said on Tuesday.

She was speaking after the first five months of 2025 have already seen 77 fires fought by the forestry department, higher than the decade average of 74.

However, the burnt area was a total of 22 hectares, which was 95 per cent less than the decade average.

Panayiotou said Cyprus was in its third year of drought, which coupled with high temperatures posed a danger to the environment and put the island at a higher risk of fires.

“That is why we started the battle of this year’s anti-fire period a few months ago with our sleeves rolled up,” she said.

With the emphasis on prevention, readiness and suppression, the ministry has enhanced planning, equipment, infrastructure and the workforce.

“For the first time ever, the forestry department has the largest fleet of land and air means, while the workforce has been strengthened in numbers, training and readiness,” Panayiotou said.

Reviewing 2024, the minister said eight in ten fires in forest areas were put out before they spread.

There was a total of 168 fires in 2024, which burned 468 hectares, recording a drop of 2 per cent and 28 per cent respectively compared to the average of the past decade.

The firefighting response was reduced from 12 minutes to ten, she added.

For the first five months of 2025, the 77 fires in forest areas burned 22 hectares. During the respective period last year, there were 83 fires and 297 hectares of burnt land.

The first cause of forest fires was arson at 25 per cent, followed by agricultural works with 15 per cent, short circuits 10 per cent, travellers 9 per cent, home activities 6 per cent and burning rubbish and lightning 5 per cent.

“This data confirms that prevention is not exhausted in equipment and planning – it is a matter of culture, consciousness, it demands a change in mentality and responsibility and this is a challenge for all of us: state, local authorities and public,” Panayiotou stressed.

The minister reminded that, following a cabinet decision in 2024, 108 new forest firefighters, fire watchers and special vehicle operators were hired.

Today, there are 275 forest employees, 625 forest firefighters, 80 fire watchers and 28 vehicle operators, who are Cyprus’ first line of defence for forests, she said.

Furthermore, the ministry commissioned a specialised study for remodelling rural fire management, which is now being assessed to determine future steps.

Panayiotou also mentioned the reopening of the Forestry School after ten years, with 20 student openings for September.

She added that fines have become stiffer for offences that caused or could cause fires, with the message being “zero tolerance”.

She also spoke about awareness campaigns being carried out at schools and other places, controlled charring of dry grass, flock grazing to prevent fires, infrastructure to prevent fires and restoration after natural disasters.

A work team has also been set up to submit recommendations regarding wires that need to be placed underground, special sheaths for those above the surface and pruning trees close to wires. The minister said 12.8km of wires have already been replaced.

For the early detection of fires, there are 15 fire stations and 32 observation posts with specialised staff and fire engines for immediate response, as well as patrols, which include drones.

For 2025, the drone flight hours will be increased to 1,000 from 650 in 2025 and 100 in 2021.

Panayiotou also pointed out that land firefighting means have been increased, with new fire engines and other vehicles and machinery, and that Cyprus is also participating in programmes for the immediate dispatch of air assistance.

So far, Cyprus has 108 fire engines and more than ten aircraft for firefighting purposes.